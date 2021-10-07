Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Short Interest Update

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.65.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,695 shares of company stock worth $6,845,537. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,960. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

