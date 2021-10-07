Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Short Interest Update

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,600 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 554,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 156,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,405. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $320.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

