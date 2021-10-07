VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $37,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $208.19 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.88. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total value of $140,468.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,714,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,604 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

