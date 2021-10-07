VerusCoin Market Cap Tops $84.69 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $84.69 million and $114,581.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00057215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00094287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00127308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,501.76 or 1.00392789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.38 or 0.06320636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,642,309 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

