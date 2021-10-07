VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VICI Properties by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,599,000 after acquiring an additional 726,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,506,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,908 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

