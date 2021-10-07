Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives $36.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTXPF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Victrex to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $36.32 price target on shares of Victrex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF remained flat at $$35.99 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 619. Victrex has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.