Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.00.

HD traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $330.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,476. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $348.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.