Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

