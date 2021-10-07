Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,610,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,384,083,000 after purchasing an additional 157,814 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $264.06 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

