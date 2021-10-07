Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 28,502 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 344.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,502 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 141.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 88,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $2,660,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $121.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 865.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.30 and its 200-day moving average is $140.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.