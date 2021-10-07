Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,863 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Prologis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,972,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Prologis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,194,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,942,000 after purchasing an additional 757,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

