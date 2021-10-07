Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 66,593 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 968,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,593 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.2% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $38,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Enbridge by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after buying an additional 370,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,254 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,140,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,958 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,535,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

