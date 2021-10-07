Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $164.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.03 and its 200 day moving average is $184.32. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.56 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

