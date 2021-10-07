Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.64.

NYSE:URI opened at $346.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.25 and a 1-year high of $369.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

