Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $206,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $204,888.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $56,375.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

