Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 31.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NCZ opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 19,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

