Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

