Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in September

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 962,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.4 days.

Shares of VIVEF stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

