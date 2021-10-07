Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €269.36 ($316.89).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €186.60 ($219.53) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €198.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €214.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

