Volution Group (LON:FAN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FAN. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Volution Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

FAN stock opened at GBX 475.24 ($6.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £940.61 million and a PE ratio of 89.53. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 176.82 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 565 ($7.38). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 516.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 455.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 0.93%.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

