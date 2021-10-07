Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.51. 126,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,212,626. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.