Warburg Research Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €48.00 Price Target

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GLJ. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Grenke in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of ETR GLJ opened at €31.56 ($37.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €37.26 and a 200 day moving average of €35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.70, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. Grenke has a one year low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a one year high of €46.00 ($54.12).

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

