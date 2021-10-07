Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,027,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,734,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.56% of Resolute Forest Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $10,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 22.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,859,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 339,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,925,000 after acquiring an additional 277,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 454.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 214,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $949.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.14. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

