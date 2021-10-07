Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 37,000 Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of BrainsWay worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrainsWay by 58.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BrainsWay by 377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.17.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

