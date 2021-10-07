Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $13.43 Million Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 79.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Noodles & Company by 33.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Noodles & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $604.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,323.68, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $125.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

