Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $26.40 Million Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,080 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $26,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,614 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,867,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,945,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

LSPD stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion and a PE ratio of -67.24. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

