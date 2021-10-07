Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.29% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $28,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,120 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 405,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,233,000 after purchasing an additional 231,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.19.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

