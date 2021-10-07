Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,137 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $22,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.53.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

