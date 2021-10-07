Wasatch Advisors Inc. Takes $7.47 Million Position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 737,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,838,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,261,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,995,000.

Shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

