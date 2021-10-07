Wasatch Advisors Inc. Takes $8.57 Million Position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.53% of AFC Gamma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $12,313,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,182,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $8,055,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $7,314,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $6,424,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFCG opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

AFCG has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

