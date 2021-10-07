WAX (WAXP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30.15 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. WAX has a market cap of $523.35 million and $30.15 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,795,191,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,771,442,282 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

