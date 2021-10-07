Wedbush Begins Coverage on PVH (NYSE:PVH)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. upped their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.15.

PVH stock opened at $104.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

