Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $22.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.04.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

