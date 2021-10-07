Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Overweight

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FIBK opened at $42.21 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 106,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 62,288 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

