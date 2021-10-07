Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Overweight

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of FIBK opened at $42.21 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28.
First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.
