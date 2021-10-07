WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $126.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WESCO is riding on solid execution, cost-reduction activities and positive contributions from the Anixter acquisition. Further, the company is experiencing strong growth in Canada and other international markets, which in turn is driving its organic growth. Growing industry supply opportunities and strong adoption of supply chain solutions in cloud, data center and broadband projects remain major positives. Moreover, strong momentum across construction, industrial and utility plus broadband businesses is a tailwind. Further, the company remains focused on strategic investments and margin expansion initiatives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, declining end-user technology customers and currency headwinds are overhangs. Further, the company’s leveraged balance sheet remains a risk.”

Get WESCO International alerts:

WCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.