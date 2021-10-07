Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $108.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WLK. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

NYSE WLK opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

