Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) vs. Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Associated Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Associated Capital Group 560.55% 11.69% 9.05%

9.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Associated Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Associated Capital Group $18.98 million 43.37 $18.82 million N/A N/A

Associated Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wetouch Technology and Associated Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Associated Capital Group has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential downside of 14.99%. Given Associated Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats Wetouch Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

