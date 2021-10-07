White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of WTM traded up $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $1,093.97. 15,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $862.21 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,140.83.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.