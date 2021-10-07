White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of WTM traded up $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $1,093.97. 15,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $862.21 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,140.83.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

