Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WCP. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.64.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.24 and a 1-year high of C$7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.77.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,453,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,721,816. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,450.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

