Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

