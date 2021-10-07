William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,684 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $35,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $15,227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $263,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

