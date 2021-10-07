William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $14.46 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -108.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

