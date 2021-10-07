William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $16.76 Million Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $16,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $208.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.94 and its 200-day moving average is $269.91. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.77 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. The company had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,316 shares in the company, valued at $48,505,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

