William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 73,700 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,700 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

