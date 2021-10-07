William Blair Weighs in on Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.17.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $2,025,182.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,383,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,337,496.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

