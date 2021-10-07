Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLTW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLTW traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.79. The stock had a trading volume of 27,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,731. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.37 and its 200 day moving average is $235.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

