Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Wilmar International stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. Wilmar International has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $42.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.0496 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

