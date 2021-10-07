Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $82.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WGO. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WGO traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

