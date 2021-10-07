Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $82.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.56.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WGO. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.
In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE WGO traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.
