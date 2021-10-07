WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 120,652 shares.The stock last traded at $76.13 and had previously closed at $75.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEDJ. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

