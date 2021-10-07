Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.26

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 682,290 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

